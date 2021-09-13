‘Take a Shower’: Ashton Kutcher Fans Just Want the Actor to Bathe

Actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher made an appearance on ESPN show College GameDay on September 11 as a guest picker for Iowa State University, and in a surprising turn of events, fans who had gathered near Jack Trice stadium began what appeared to be a well-orchestrated chant of “Take a shower!" Public memory seems not to be all that flimsy, with them having latched onto Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis’ comments on not bathing and not washing their kids regularly. Making an appearance on Dax Shepard‘s “Armchair Expert" podcast, the couple had admitted that they wash their kids only when they spotted dirt on them. “If you can see the dirt on them, clean them," Kutcher said. “Otherwise, there’s no point." The couple had gone on to say that they themselves weren’t regular bathers. It had opened up a whole new can of worms as social media, apart from making truckloads of memes, hotly debated celebrity bathing habits.

Kutcher, however, kept his cool throughout the whole thing. “Ashton Kutcher, who was the latest white celebrity to confirm they don’t really shower properly, gets a shower of “take a shower" chants at #CollegeGameDay," a Twitter user wrote. “Nah the crowd on College Gameday telling Ashton Kutcher to take a shower is hilarious lol," said another. Some where bringing back the memes of the earlier comments.

On Dax Shepard’s show, while Kunis revealed that she didn’t have hot water growing that made her skip the routine showers, Kutcher said that he does wash his armpits and crotch daily but “nothing else ever," a report in CNN noted. Kunis, on the other hand, said she washes her face twice a day

However, experts suggest that Kunis and Kutcher’s hygiene-maintaining practice may not be wrong after all. For kids and infants, Dr. Andrew Doyle, a pediatrician at Wellstar Health System in Marietta, Georgia, recommends cleaning with soap once or twice a week, according to a CNN report. Professor emerita of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health, Elaine Larson says, if you are not going out daily and coming in contact with new germs it is alright to not take baths regularly. With the coronavirus pandemic reducing the amount of times humans go out, we are living in the same environment and not coming in contact with unfamiliar germs that need to be washed away, said Larson.

