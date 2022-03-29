Take a Walk amid the Sea on this Floating Bridge in Kerala

In a bid to promote tourism in the state, the Kerala tourism department has come up with a new attraction at the Beypore beach in Kozhikode. A floating bridge has been installed at the beach which will allow visitors to enjoy the ocean waves. According to a report by Manorama News, the 100-metre long and 3-metre wide bridge has been made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) blocks that float on water.

The new attraction hopes to provide the visitors with a unique marine experience where they can seek adventure while being safe. And a video uploaded by news agency ANI on Twitter evidently shows that people have started making the best out of the floating bridge.

The 51-second clip shows people standing on the bridge which is floating on the ocean surface. As the waves hit the bridge, people can be seen riding them in utter joy. Keeping safety in mind, the visitors also wear life jackets while the bridge is also equipped with lifebuoys.

Advertisement

Kerala | A floating bridge has been set up by the state tourism department at Beypore beach in Kozhikode to walk along with waves pic.twitter.com/6SGRyUEn2J— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2022

Amazing the viewers, the video garnered more than 3.5 lakh views on Twitter and has been liked 16,000 times. People in the comment section lauded the tourism department for the igneous idea as one said, “Brilliant…other governments should invest in such fun activities to promote tourism.”

Brilliant.. Other govt should invest in such fun activities to promote tourism.— Broken Soul (@DeadpoolKaPapa) March 27, 2022

Another user suggested a clever use of the bridge and wrote: “Can this be used as pedestrian bridges for river crossing in rural areas where building concrete bridges may not be economical?”

Can this be used as pedestrian bridges for river crossing in rural trib areas where building concrete bridges may not be economical?— Prasad Kulkarni (@prasadk2k) March 27, 2022

The DTPC (District Tourism Promotion Council) Kozhikode and the port department installed the bridge with the help of Chalakudy Capture Days Adventure Tourism and Water Sports. It will be officially inaugurated on March 31 by tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas.

The bridge can also be assembled and dismantled which allows it to be installed in other locations as well. According to project coordinator Shameer Subair, 1300 HDPE blocks of 7 kgs were used to build the bridge. He added that the bridge is secured by 31 anchors of 100 kgs each and can carry 500 people at once. However, for now only 50 people are allowed on it with life jackets.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.