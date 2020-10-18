'Take it From Me, I'm Dead': Chicago Woman Goes Viral for Writing Her Own Obituary Before Death

A Chicago woman's obituary has gone viral for all the good advice that she included in it. What makes the obit even more special is that she wrote it herself, before she died.

According to a report in Daily Mail, 52-year-old Stacy Lois Oliver passed away on October 4, 2020, following a battle with multiple system atrophy.

However, before the neurodegenerative disorder could rob her of the ability to talk or write, she sat down and penned her own obituary where she discusses her life, history and accomplishments.

Stacy signed off by revealing, "Take it from me, I'm dead."

The obituary, which was published in the Chicago Tribune, saw her writing that she had never done anything the 'normal' or 'regular' way and thought why not write her own obituary and continue with her behaviour until the end.

She revealed that her mum always said that if she would not blow her own horn then no one else will. Stacy went on to share details of her life, revealing she was born on August 30, 1968, and that she has donned a lot of hats professionally from singing in clubs to working at Northwestern University, as well as making jewellery, belly dancing and gardening among others.

She wrote about her husband Jeff, whom she married in 1999 and her mother Fern Siegel with who she shared a complicated relationship and who passed away in 2015.

However, it was the way in which she signed-off that really grabbed the internet's attention.

'May I just say this,' she wrote. 'I'm not telling you what to do, but I am telling you what to do," she added.

She asked people to stop worrying about their weight and live. She asked them to smile and enjoy the moment as it might not come again.

In her obit, she advised people to do things that they want to do, be eating something or going somewhere. Stating, “Take it from me, I'm dead,” she asked them to laugh out loud, love one another and they will never know what they might find.

According to a report in Fox News, that cited her husband Jeff's interaction with Good Morning America, he revealed that even though it is a tough time now, he still sees how she is affecting people and it brings him comfort. Jeff added, "I was lucky to be in that sunshine for that long so I'm a pretty lucky guy."