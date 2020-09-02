'Take One for Team': What Donald Trump Told Sarah Sanders When Kim Jong Un Winked at Her

Sarah Sanders, former Press Secretary of the White House, has revealed how US President Donald Trump reacted when North Korea leader Kim Jong Un winked at her during a summit in Singapore in June 2018. "Go to North Korea and take one for the team,” Sanders has quoted the POTUS as saying in her new memoir.

“Kim Jong-un hit on you!” a delighted Trump joked, according to Sanders in her book. “He did! He fucking hit on you!," The Guardian quoted an excerpt from the book. The book Speaking for Myself will be released next Tuesday. Sanders has announced the arrival of her memoir on Twitter.

I had the honor of speaking on behalf of President Trump.Now, I’m Speaking for Myself.https://t.co/NpuyebjBHb pic.twitter.com/aKF2OctqAj — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 1, 2020

Sanders talks about the incident in the book where Kim "reluctantly" accepted a Tic Tac from Trump, who "dramatically blew into the air to reassure Kim it was just a breath mint" and not a capsule of poison.

The two men were talking about sports, including women’s soccer when Sanders looked up "to notice" Kim staring at her. "We made direct eye contact and Kim nodded and appeared to wink at me. I was stunned. I quickly looked down and continued taking notes," she writes in the book.

“… All I could think was, ‘What just happened? Surely Kim Jong-un did not just mark me!?’”

Later, when Sanders was on way to the airport in the presidential “Beast” limousine, she talked about the incident to Trump and his then chief of staff John Kelly.

“Kim Jong-un hit on you!” Trump said. “He did! He fucking hit on you!” Sanders, however, does not spell out the presidential expletive. Kelly joined the POTUS in his reaction, while Trump jokingly said, Well, Sarah, that settles it. You’re going to North Korea and taking one for the team! Your husband and kids will miss you, but you’ll be a hero to your country!" The two men "howled with laughter", Sarah writes further.

Sanders has been a loyal supporter and aide of the American President and has even said that God "wanted Donald Trump to become president". Around the time when Sanders stepped down her position at the White House, Trump called her "a special person, a very, very fine woman" and said that she is a warrior.