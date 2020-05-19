'Take the Red Pill': Lilly Wachowski Trolls Elon Musk, Ivanka Trump for 'The Matrix' Reference

In a recent war of words, The Matrix's co-director Lilly Wachowski made it clear that she will not be fine with Elon Musk and Ivanka Trump using her 1999 sci-fi movie reference to further their own agenda.

In a recent tweet, the SpaceX CEO, who has been a stringent critic of the coronavirus lockdown measures said, "Take the red pill," which is a reference from the film series first part when Keanu Reeves (Neo) was given the choice of having a blue pill or a red pill to find the truth about The Matrix.

Take the red pill 🌹 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2020

The tweet garnered a reply from US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, who said, "taken."

This was enough to trigger Wachowski, who said, "F*** both of you".

Fuck both of you — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) May 17, 2020

On social media, the red pill has often been used to represent waking up to the truth, no matter how "gritty and painful it may be."

According to the Urban dictionary, 'Red pill' has become a popular phrase among cyberculture and signifies a free-thinking attitude, and a waking up from a 'normal' life of sloth and ignorance.

Wachowski's tweet got instantly viral garnering more comments and retweets than that of Musk and Trump and netizens hailed the director for taking a stand on this matter.

Also ivanka and elon can have each other because they’re both terrible — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 17, 2020

God bless you, Lilly Wachowski. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) May 17, 2020

The cluster getting ready to back you up: 💙 pic.twitter.com/iHLbxLuooz — Colin W (@CWiebrecht) May 17, 2020

In a following tweet, Wachowski also requested people to support Brave Space Alliance, an organisation to support the rights of trans and gender-nonconforming people, "if you can".

She too came out as a transgender in 2016 following the coming out of her sister.

