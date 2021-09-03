Takeshi's Castle Fans Want the OG Game Show on Netflix and We are Here for it

In the era before Netflix became a trend, people –especially kids — used to align their daily activities according to their favourite shows. Watching certain shows used to be the highlight of the day. 90s kids came across some hilarious television treats, and the most significant was Takeshi’s Castle. Takeshi’s Castle was the perfect laughter retreat filled with challenging tasks, hilarious fails, and people covered with mud and water. Of course, Javed Jaffrey’s commentary used to be the highlight of the show. Recently, a Twitter storm is growing gradually where people are demanding Netflix bring Takeshi’s Castle and include it in the OTT platform’s show assemblage.

A Twitter handle named ‘No Context Takeshi’s Castle’ is believed to be the eye of the storm. The handle shared an image of a person holding a placard that says, “Put Takeshi’s Castle on Netflix.”

The Japanese show aired from 1986 to 1990 and managed to cross international borders pretty quickly. With every country giving commentary in their own vernacular, it became one of the favourite shows of the masses.

Adding up to the storm, one user wrote, “I swear, they need to get Takeshi’s Castle on Netflix.”

I swear they need to get Takeshi’s castle on Netflix @netflix make it happen— Aadil Abdeali (@AadilAbdeali) September 2, 2021

While some people demanded the top episodes to be uploaded on Netflix, some users asked to put the entire show on the platform. One user wrote, “I think we need the entirety of Takeshi’s Castle on Netflix.” To which, one replied, “Where can I sign the petition?”

Where can I sign the petition? ✍— ⭐️ (@phaybl) August 28, 2021

I think we need the entirety of Takeshi’s Castle on Netflix — vegetarian horse✨ (@EatTheMoon) August 28, 2021

Where can I sign the petition? ✍— ⭐️ (@phaybl) August 28, 2021

One Indian fan of the show demanded Jaffrey’s version of the game show.

Put Takeshi's Castle on Netflix with Javed Jaffrey's commentary.— Deep G (@DeepGaikwad11) September 2, 2021

Another user wrote, “2021 is almost over. Why don’t we have Takeshi’s Castle on Netflix yet?”

2021 is almost over why don’t we have Takeshi’s Castle on #Netflix yet?— Aniruddh Dube (@dubesahab) September 2, 2021

According to a poll done by LadBible, Takeshi’s Castle was voted as the number one classic game show that people missed the most.

With every visual content slowly getting on Netflix, it is high time that the hilarious game show is put on the OTT platform. Jaffrey’s voice would just be the icing on the cake. What do you think?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here