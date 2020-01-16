Talented Doggo Joining His Owner to 'Sing' Ranu Mondal's Viral Song is All You Need to See Today

A video of a man singing "Teri Meri Kahaani" with a dog howling to it has gone massively viral on social media. The song from Himesh Reshammiya starrer Happy Hardy and Heer had shot Ranu Mondal to fame.

In the video, the man named Subir Khan can be seen crooning while playing the harmonium and the dog howling to the song has left people in splits.

Taking to Facebook to upload the video, Khan said the dog’s name was Bagha and urged people not to laugh.

The video was captioned, “Early morning riyaaz”.

The video has managed to garner over 2 million views and invited a flurry of comments. Some people poked fun at the man, while others admired the dog for his skills.

One user wrote that the dog was trying to stop the man and not encouraging the man. Another user made fun of the man, saying the dog was irritated with the song.

Some users shared stories about their pets, while others called the dog a rockstar. Many users found the video adorable with some even writing that the duo should get an award for their rendition.

The video was shared on many meme and animal pages on Facebook.

Khan responded to the reactions, saying that he knew he was enjoying a short-lived fame of 15 minutes owing to his dog’s talent. He also thanked the netizens for sharing and liking the video.

