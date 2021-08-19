CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#IndependenceDay
Home » News » Buzz » 'Trip to Disney After This?': Taliban Fighters Enjoy Ice-cream in Kabul, Twitter Asks What Next
2-MIN READ

'Trip to Disney After This?': Taliban Fighters Enjoy Ice-cream in Kabul, Twitter Asks What Next

The photo went viral after a scribe with TOLO news shared it on his Twitter handle. (Image Credit: @AbdulhaqOmeri/Twitter)

The photo went viral after a scribe with TOLO news shared it on his Twitter handle. (Image Credit: @AbdulhaqOmeri/Twitter)

Recently, social media has been flooded with scenes from Afghanistan which showed the Talibani insurgents, some at a gym, some inside an amusement park and now, eating ice-cream.

Its been a little over 3 days that the Taliban insurgents have taken over Afghanistan and almost everyday there has been one viral video after another of them out on the streets, in gyms, children’s park, city palaces- basically everywhere now that they the country is under their rule. Now in a similar photo which is doing the rounds on the internet, several Talibani fighters are seen posing with ice-cream cones, probably outside an ice-cream parlour.

The photo went viral after a scribe with TOLO news shared it on his Twitter handle @AbdulhaqOmeri. The photo surprisingly went viral but netizens had a lot to say about it too.

Most of the tweets were critical of the insurgents. Check out a few:

RELATED STORIES

A video was also shared by news outlet India Today which showed a few Talibani insurgents sitting inside an ice-cream parlor enjoying the cold dessert.

Recently, social media has been flooded with scenes from Afghanistan as the Taliban captured power. One video doing the rounds on the internet shows a few Talibani insurgents moving around the streets with a reporter’s microphone and asking people to share how happy they are under the ‘Talibani rule’.

Another video from Monday showed some of these Taliban members inside an amusement park. Shared by Reuters journalist Hamid Shalizi, who is based in Kabul, the video showed these men, some of who had weapons in hand, could be seen enjoying a ride on the electric bumper cars in the videos. In another video, Taliban fighters can be seen riding small merry-go-round horses.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 19, 2021, 12:49 IST