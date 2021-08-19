Its been a little over 3 days that the Taliban insurgents have taken over Afghanistan and almost everyday there has been one viral video after another of them out on the streets, in gyms, children’s park, city palaces- basically everywhere now that they the country is under their rule. Now in a similar photo which is doing the rounds on the internet, several Talibani fighters are seen posing with ice-cream cones, probably outside an ice-cream parlour.

The photo went viral after a scribe with TOLO news shared it on his Twitter handle @AbdulhaqOmeri. The photo surprisingly went viral but netizens had a lot to say about it too.

Most of the tweets were critical of the insurgents. Check out a few:

The Talibans PR team are exceptionally good. They're having a fabulous time, some unbelievable propaganda doing the rounds.— Jordan (@RomeorMandalay2) August 17, 2021

Yes they are eating ice cream while they study the UN’s “strongly worded” letter demanding that they treat women and girls with respect. I’m not sure if this photo was taken before, or after they dragged 10 year old girls away from their homes…— David Hunt (@DavidHunt1966) August 18, 2021

Are they going on the cover of Rolling Stone next?— David Herrmann (@herrmanndigital) August 17, 2021

Ice cream and a trip to Disney . maybe that’s what these people need , a little happiness and less evil .— sheri (@sheri21660644) August 17, 2021

Too much dairy isn’t good for anyone, AK47 or not.— James (@PUNXS) August 17, 2021

A video was also shared by news outlet India Today which showed a few Talibani insurgents sitting inside an ice-cream parlor enjoying the cold dessert.

Recently, social media has been flooded with scenes from Afghanistan as the Taliban captured power. One video doing the rounds on the internet shows a few Talibani insurgents moving around the streets with a reporter’s microphone and asking people to share how happy they are under the ‘Talibani rule’.

Another video from Monday showed some of these Taliban members inside an amusement park. Shared by Reuters journalist Hamid Shalizi, who is based in Kabul, the video showed these men, some of who had weapons in hand, could be seen enjoying a ride on the electric bumper cars in the videos. In another video, Taliban fighters can be seen riding small merry-go-round horses.

