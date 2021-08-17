A video doing the rounds on Twitter shows members of the Taliban inside of what appears to be a gym, trying out weightlifting, the treadmill and other exercising equipment at a gym purportedly inside Kabul’s presidential palace. The video is being shared widely on Twitter and other social media. It garnered a lot of comments from Twitter users on different facets of the situation.

These guys conquered Afghanistan in two days pic.twitter.com/qtuMJHpA13 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 17, 2021

Of late, social media has been awash with different acts of Taliban fighters after the militants captured the capital city of Kabul in Afghanistan. Taliban members were seen on amusement park rides on Monday, a day after they captured Afghanistan’s capital city of Kabul. Reuters journalist Hamid Shalizi, who is based in Kabul, shared the videos on Twitter. The Taliban fighters, some of them with weapons in hand, could be seen enjoying a ride on the electric bumper cars in the videos. In another video, Taliban fighters can be seen riding small merry-go-round horses. Another one doing the rounds on the internet shows a few Talibani insurgents moving around the streets with a reporter’s microphone and asking people to share how happy they are under the ‘Talibani rule’. And what’s more appalling is that one of the companions of the said ‘reporters’ seems to be carrying a gun in his hand, although he keeps it lowered.

Meanwhile, the Taliban Tuesday declared a general amnesty for all government officials and urged them to return to work, two days after taking power following a lightning sweep through the country. “A general amnesty has been declared for all… so you should start your routine life with full confidence," said a statement from the Taliban.

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital. U.S. forces took charge of the airport, their only way to fly out of the country, on Sunday, as the militants were winding up a dramatic week of advances across the country with their takeover of the capital without a fight.

