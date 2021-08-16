Taliban takeover has plunged Afghanistan’s future into uncertainty with several countries trying to fly out their natives, while residents rush to Kabul airport in hopes of leaving the country. The Taliban on Sunday took over Kabul, followed by the exit of President Ashraf Ghani. As president Ghani fled the country, Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh said that he was in “his soil and with the people; for a cause and purpose”. Meanwhile, videos are being shared widely on social media showing members of the Taliban inside the ornate house of General Abdul Rashid Dostum, a US-allied warlord. The men, some of whom are armed, can be seen sitting on the opulent furniture and taking out a gold drinking set from inside a shelf. According to a report by Al Arabiya, the Taliban entered the northern city of Mazar-i-sharif, where General Dostum’s house is located, almost unopposed as security forces fled towards Uzbekistan.

One video shows the Taliban members huddled in groups inside General Dostum’s house, eating and drinking.

According to a Business Insider report, General Dostum had just returned from medical treatment in Turkey on Wednesday and was headed to join the battle for Mazar-i-Sharif. He was not present at his property when the Taliban entered and is reportedly safe.

Despite a series of war crimes linked to his forces, the Afghan government was hoping Dostum’s military acumen and seething hatred of the Taliban could help beat back the current insurgent offensive. At 67, the greying Uzbek militia leader is not quite in the fighting shape of his youth — he has just returned from medical treatment in Turkey — but his desire to be on the frontline does not appear to have dimmed. Loaded on a commercial jet with a contingent of commandos, Dostum headed north on Wednesday to join the battle for Mazar-i-Sharif after his nearby Sheberghan stronghold was captured by the Taliban at the weekend.

The warlord’s prominence in the latest fight with the Taliban laid bare the long-simmering conundrum facing President Ashraf Ghani’s administration, which has struggled with on-again, off-again relationships with Afghanistan’s ubiquitous strongmen. Former paratrooper, communist commander, warlord and vice president Dostum has been the very definition of a cunning political survivor forged over four decades of conflict in war-torn Afghanistan.

