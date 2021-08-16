Rifle in Hand, Taliban 'Reporters' Ask Locals If They're 'Happy' Under New Rule

On Sunday, on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence day, the world also witnessed the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, thereby driving the country towards major uncertainty and leaving the war-torn nation in an extremely vulnerable position. The airport of Kabul, the last city to fall witnessed crazy scenes of foreign nationals and Afghani residents alike trying to escape the clutches of the militants as the armed in insurgents captured the country in a week.

A week after the USA withdrew its troops that had been deployed in the country for over 20 years, the country is visibly shaken up, and the most at risk are its women and children, who have been suppressed with regards to freedom and education among basic fundamental rights. And now, among scenes of chaos ensuing on the streets in cities, one doing the rounds on the internet shows a few Talibani insurgents moving around the streets with a reporter’s microphone and asking people to share how happy they are under the ‘Talibani rule’. And what’s more appalling is that one of the companions of the said ‘reporters’ seems to be carrying a gun in his hand, although he keeps it lowered.

Talibani reporters going around with automatic rifles, asking people how happy they are in Talibani rule pic.twitter.com/bzlDksxQXH— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 16, 2021

The video was originally shared on Twitter by an account called @Zabehulah_M33, and it claims to be the Official twitter account of the spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid.

The video, which has a description in Pashto, says “Kabul is under the control of the city, special units of the Islamic Emirate have been deployed in different parts of the city to provide security. The general public is happy with the arrival of the Mujahideen and satisfied with the security."

The video shows three four Talibani people addressing the camera where they explain the situation prevalent in the city and the country. He then takes his microphone to one passerby and asks his name. When he replies its Habibullah, the man then goes on to ask how he is faring under the new Taliban rule. The same ‘reporter’ asks the question to yet another person and then enquires if he is ‘khushaal’ (happy) with the arrival of the Mujahideen. The man seems to reply in affirmative.

The scenes on the video are however, shockingly devoid of any woman or girls on the street. Not in the background, nor are they visible on any part of the road.

Many who have somehow been able to escape the Talibans and gone over to other countries, especially women and the young urban people have been continuously despairing at the breakdown situation in their country. Many Afghani nationals have been ruing the fact of 20 years of development washing away in an instant.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here