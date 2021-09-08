Taliban Man Compares Women Without Hijab to 'Sliced Melon,' Video Draws Outrage

The Taliban have captured nearly all of Afghanistan and despite resistance forces putting up a brave attempt, the former had bigger numbers which resulted in the capture of the country at the hands of the Talibans and now days after the US military took off from the country, the Talibans have declared the formation of the new government, one of which also includes a US-designated terrorist.

The ‘hijab’, a religious veil that covers the head, hair and chest and is often worn by Muslim women has been a point of discussion ever since the Talibans took over Afghanistan. The women have been ordered to wear hijab when outside and those attending private universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, the Taliban have ordered. The classes have also been told to be separated based on gender, or at least separated by a curtain. And now in a viral video, a Taliban man has been seen comparing women without hijab to a sliced melon.

A Taliban official in an interview in Kabul on the importance of Hijab: “Do you buy a sliced melon or an intact melon . Of course the intact one. A woman without Hijab is like a sliced melon ”pic.twitter.com/9lHpQnohyd— Zia Shahreyar l ضیا شهریار (@ziashahreyar) September 6, 2021

Shared by a journalist, the video has since gone viral and is being slammed for the misogynistic, sexist mindset as netizens pointed out the awful comparison and the fact that the man in the video is actually implying ‘buying’ women.

My question is why would you want to buy another human being? https://t.co/PZhNXwkzJ0— JasbirBhogalRuprai (@jassi_kbr) September 8, 2021

Professor of Gender Studies! https://t.co/n9jRU7o2Ll— Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) September 7, 2021

man thinking I was human I fell into the trap of capitalism! Should have known I am a melon awaiting to be ripped apart https://t.co/1TS7XLNdKP— ehte ⁷ (@arteshae7) September 7, 2021

I mean you don't have to devise your women policy in the fruit section https://t.co/9fUqhuYWM0— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) September 7, 2021

Well I'm okay with nobody buying me https://t.co/a00DivvDo6— Deepti Sharma (@cowbai) September 7, 2021

Looks like an ideal women affairs minister for Taliban. https://t.co/yuzTvZrWBG— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) September 7, 2021

I cannot believe that this misogynistic charade does not create massive outrage and the world is busy legitimizing this Terror group. A woman is a free human. Cope. https://t.co/PeqpJLcYfE— Rashmi Samant (@RashmiDVS) September 7, 2021

The most prominent fear among human-rights group and the UN has been the atrocities on women the Talibans have been known to inflict on women, and several examples of those have already started happening. Incidents of women being beaten up for protesting have been coming out every other day even as Taliban leaders have reportedly ‘assured’ of upholding women’s right under the ambit of Sharia law.

