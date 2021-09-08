CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » Taliban Man Compares Women Without Hijab to 'Sliced Melon,' Video Draws Outrage
Taliban Man Compares Women Without Hijab to 'Sliced Melon,' Video Draws Outrage

In a viral video, a Taliban man has been seen comparing women without hijab to a sliced melon. (Image for representation/REUTERS)

Hijab has become an important point of discussion ever since the Talibans took over Afghanistan and women have been ordered to wear hijab when outside niqab and abaya robe while attending classes at universities.

The Taliban have captured nearly all of Afghanistan and despite resistance forces putting up a brave attempt, the former had bigger numbers which resulted in the capture of the country at the hands of the Talibans and now days after the US military took off from the country, the Talibans have declared the formation of the new government, one of which also includes a US-designated terrorist.

The ‘hijab’, a religious veil that covers the head, hair and chest and is often worn by Muslim women has been a point of discussion ever since the Talibans took over Afghanistan. The women have been ordered to wear hijab when outside and those attending private universities must wear an abaya robe and niqab covering most of the face, the Taliban have ordered. The classes have also been told to be separated based on gender, or at least separated by a curtain. And now in a viral video, a Taliban man has been seen comparing women without hijab to a sliced melon.

Shared by a journalist, the video has since gone viral and is being slammed for the misogynistic, sexist mindset as netizens pointed out the awful comparison and the fact that the man in the video is actually implying ‘buying’ women.

The most prominent fear among human-rights group and the UN has been the atrocities on women the Talibans have been known to inflict on women, and several examples of those have already started happening. Incidents of women being beaten up for protesting have been coming out every other day even as Taliban leaders have reportedly ‘assured’ of upholding women’s right under the ambit of Sharia law.

first published:September 08, 2021, 12:23 IST