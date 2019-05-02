Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal

This town in the Philippines has passed a law for talking trash, the punishment for which is actually picking up literal trash.

News18.com

Updated:May 2, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Talk Ain't Cheap: This Town in the Philippines Has Made Gossip Illegal
WikiPedia commons/Ramon FVelasquez.
Loading...
While exploring rumors and gossiping may be a daily activity for some(we're looking at you, aunties wearing sport shoes but not jogging in the park!), a town in Philippines has decided to do away with the tittle-tattle all together.

Binalonan, a town located about three hours away from the capital city of Manila, has enforced strict penalties for people caught gossiping. Gossip, or “chismis” as it is known in the Philippines, is now illegal.

The law was passed by Binaloan mayor, Ramon Guico who said that rumors were spread most often in the summer when people chatted under trees and discussed the affairs and finances of others.

“There are many types of gossip, but most gossip cases here is about conflict around property, money, relationships and the like,” Guico told the Guardian.

The punishment for the crime of trash-talk? Picking up actual trash.

For a first-time offender, the fine is 200 pesos, or 725 INR, and three hours of community service, picking up rubbish. Repeating this crime subjects you to a fine of 1,357 and eight hours of community service. The mayor also confirmed that some residents had already been caught and punished under the new law and it had succeeded in reducing local disputes


This ban isn't unique to just Binaloan, though. After being imposed on the municipality of Binalonan, it has been extended to seven villages in the district.

As part of his plan to keep Binalonan civilised, the mayor has also outlawed karaoke after 10pm.


Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram