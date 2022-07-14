Talking About Feelings, Shopping: Men on Reddit Share List of Things They're Judged For

Breaking gender norms, no matter who does it, is never looked upon kindly by those seeking to uphold the patriarchal status quo. Patriarchy doesn’t only affect women; men are often victims of this sinister force, too.

While men taking up pursuits that are traditionally considered “feminine” is looked down upon, women face the same discrimination when they try to take up interests that are considered “masculine”. Broaching a discussion on this vein, a Reddit user asked, “What are things men get judged for that women don’t?”

The Reddit post has now gone viral and garnered tons of responses. While many said it was perfectly alright to break gender roles, others listed a few things on which they feel judged all the same.

“Not having a car or knowing how to drive, Gaming in their spare time, Being touchy with someone of the same sex, Lacking bass in their voices, Not being into sports, Being short, Having small hands/feet, Being a virgin,” commented a user.

Here are a few reactions:













Narrating a personal experience, one Reddit user wrote, “I do the shopping in our house and I’m very organised. I make a menu for the week and make a list. When I’m by myself no one speaks to me at all but if my gf comes with we get comments like “oh you’ve trained him well.” or “dragged him out have you? ” or some sh*t like that it’s really frustrating considering I’m leading the trip and she’s just there to help [sic].”

Meanwhile, earlier, a Reddit user shared struggles of being a married and working Indian woman. As the pandemic completely shifted the work dynamic, working from home has made it even more difficult to focus on work when one has to cook and clean, cater to everyone’s needs while taking office calls and trying to achieve the KRAs. “There is nothing wrong with my life. Everything is fine, I just want to share my story. I have been feeling very anxious since 2-3 months now,” the woman wrote.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.