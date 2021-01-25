Talking Is Just as Bad as Coughing If You Have Coronavirus, Finds New Study

NewIf you needed any more reasons to wear a mask in public, this is it. A new study has found that someone talking to you while infected with Covid-19 could be just as dangerous as coughing.

The study, 'Evolution of spray and aerosol from respiratory releases: theoretical estimates for insight on viral transmission', published in The Royal Society journal found that it was unsafe to stand within two metres from an infected person without a mask.

At the distance - the person talking would be as bad as them coughing. Tiny droplets which are released while speaking could carry the virus over longer distances and even linger longer as compared to larger droplets emitted while coughing, which fall over short distances.

Results from their study found that it took only a few seconds for the released particles to travel more than two metres. The study further revealed that physical distancing was not enough to provide safety from Covid exposure if there was no adequate ventilation.

“You need masks, you need distancing and you need good ventilation so these particles don’t build up in an indoor space and they are safely removed,” Prof Pedro Magalhães de Oliveira, a fluid mechanics expert at Cambridge University and the lead of the study told The Guardian.

“Speaking is a very important issue that has to be considered because it produces much finer particles [than coughing] and these particles, or aerosol, can be suspended for over an hour in amounts that are sufficient to cause the disease,” Oliveira added.

But whether people would catch Covid, he said, depends upon how much of the aerosol they breath in – which is influenced by factors including whether masks are worn, whether the situation is indoors, levels of ventilation and the distance between the people involved.

The team have also used their work to develop an online calculator, called Airborne.cam, for users to explore their risk of becoming infected indoors via airborne particles alone.

Airborne.cam measures the length and height of a room, duration of time people are in the room, how ventilated it is, the rate of occupancy, the types of masks worn (if worn at all) and the activity going on in the room.

Airborne.cam can potentially be used to manage public spaces such as shops, classrooms and workplaces and to gauge whether ventilation is adequate to prevent infection.