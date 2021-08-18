Tamil Comedian Mayilsamy Gifts 5 Litres of Petrol to Newly-Wed Couple

Taking a jibe at the rising fuel prices in the country, Tamil comedian and actor Mayilsamy gifted 5 litres of petrol as a wedding present to a couple in a recent marriage ceremony he attended. Several photos that went viral on social media show Mayilsamy presenting the couple with 2 cans of petrol.

Mayilsamy said that he gifted the two cans of petrol to the couple, in a bid to express his concern over the rising fuel prices, according to The News Minute. In video clips from the wedding that have been shared by several media organisations, the comedian lauded the Tamil Nadu government for reducing the petrol prices, adding that the union government is not bothered about the issues.

Petrol rates across major metro cities still remain at a record high, with only diesel having shown any change so far. Fuel prices had seen an all-time high across the country when the rates were last hiked on July 17. Since then, the petrol and diesel rates across major cities have remained at a standstill. Chennai was the only major metro to see any change after the state government cut the excise duty. This left the petrol prices Rs 3.02 cheaper. The previous fuel rate in Chennai stood at Rs 102.49 per litre; the highest that the city had ever seen.

Tamil Nadu finance minister P Thiaga Rajan recently announced to cut cess on petrol. “This Government has decided to reduce the effective rate of tax on petrol by Rs 3 per litre and thereby provide major relief to the toiling working-class people in the State. This measure will result in a loss of revenue of Rs.1,160 crore a year," the FM said.

Mayilsamy, who is known for roles in movies such as Ghilli, Kanchana and Uthamaputhiran, contested in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections as an Independent candidate earlier this year. He contested from the Virugambakkam constituency and eventually lost to DMK’s AMV Prabhakar Raja.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here