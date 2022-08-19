Tamil Lyricist Ko Sesha Finds Chicken Pieces in His Veg Meal, Demands Apology from Swiggy

Tamil lyricist Ko Sesha on Thursday alleged that he found meat pieces inside a vegetarian dish he ordered from a restaurant through Swiggy in Bengaluru. He also demanded an explanation and apology for the same. Sesha also took a dig at the food delivery app for offering ‘Rs 70 for offending his religious sentiments.’ He shared two photos on his Twitter space which included a screenshot of the order and another snap of the half-eaten bowl which apparently showed chicken pieces in it.

“Found pieces of chicken meat in the “Gobi Manchurian with Corn Fried Rice” that I ordered on Swiggy from The Bowl Company,” wrote Shesha. He further slammed the food delivery app for hurting his religious sentiments by compensating with Rs 70. “What’s worse was Swiggy customer care offered me a compensation of Rs 70 (!!!) for ‘offending my religious sentiments,” he added.

I’ve been a strict vegetarian all my life & it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy.@SwiggyCares — Ko Sesha (@KoSesha) August 17, 2022

In the thread, he added, “I’ve been a strict vegetarian all my life and it disgusts me to think how casually they tried to buy my values. I demand that a representative of Swiggy, no lesser than the State Head call me to personally to apologise. I also reserve my rights to a legal remedy.”

The post went viral in no time, and social media users shared their views on Twitter. One wrote, “Yes wrong has happened but demand is too much, the head didn’t cook your food when there is a product issue you don’t ask the CEO to apologize, feels like more than your sentiment it feels more egoistic, if the head apologizes will your sentiments be relaxed then? I hope not.” Another one wrote, “Required strict action against @Swiggy, they have taken everything granted.”

Yes wrong has happened but demand is too much, the head didn't cook your food, when there is a product issue you don't ask the CEO to apologize, feels like more than your sentiment it feels more egoistic, if the head apologizes will your sentiments be relaxed then? I hope not. — sam freak (@angelofreak9) August 18, 2022

did he ask you what to demand ? serve jhatka to halal eating people and then you will know whats "too much"

the restaurant would not have been there by this time. 💣 stop giving lecture, he has every right to ask and moreover still he is being so polite — Dr Oz (@iamoz1947) August 19, 2022

Swiggy also issued a statement in the thread and apologized for the miss from his restaurant partner and stated, “Hi there. We are sorry about the miss from our restaurant partner which led to you receiving the wrong item. This is not the type of service we intend to provide. We will reach out to you over a call right away and address this issue.”

Sesha further mentioned that Swiggy reached out to him and he rejected the increased compensation.

“They reached out to me and offered to increase the compensation to Rs 100. I politely rejected it and insisted that the State head of Swiggy in Karnataka call me to apologise and action be taken against the restaurant The Bowl Company by barring them from selling veg food on Swiggy,” he added.

