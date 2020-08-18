Tamil Nadu Alms Seeker Donates Rs 90,000 to State's Covid-19 Relief Fund, Hailed as 'Social Worker'

Kindness can come from the unlikeliest of quarters as an alms seeker from Madurai, Tamil Nadu proved after he donated Rs 90,000 to the state coronavirus relief fund.

Poolpandiyan, who lives on alms from other people, decided to donate Rs 90,000 of his savings to the Government of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Impressive as it is, this is not the first time that Poolpandiyan has donated money toward the state's COVID-19 relief fund.

Previously, the Madurai resident had donated Rs 10,000 in May to help the state fight the pandemic.

Tamil Nadu: Poolpandiyan, an alms seeker in Madurai, today donated Rs 90,000 towards the state #COVID19 relief fund. He says, "I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker."In May this year, he donated Rs 10,000 towards the same cause. pic.twitter.com/UzA9EVUBWf — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2020

Following the generous donations, the man has been dubbed a social worker by TN state authorities as well as observers on social media.

Speaking to ANI, the generous man said, "I am happy that the District Collector has given me the title of a social worker."

The warm gesture won many hearts online.

This is not the first incidence of generosity and kindness that has come surfaced since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. In April, a little girl from Hyderabad donated her entire pocket money savings to fight COVID-19. The 11-year-old girl also managed to raise over Rs 9 lakh to help the needy after she saw a video of an old man breaking down due to huger and hardship at the peak of the migrant crisis.

As of Monday, Tamil Nadu has a total of 338,000 total coronavirus cases and 5,766 deaths.