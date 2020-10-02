Tamil Nadu Artist Creates Images of Mahatma Gandhi from Algae in Fish Tank

To mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti, a Tamil Nadu-based artist is going viral after his spectacular art designed inside an aquarium.

On Gandhi Jayanti, the Coimbatore artist scrapped all the algae inside the fish tank and made several images of Gandhi appearing in a greenish shade of colours, reports ANI.

"I have put fish of different colours inside the tank to show unity in diversity of our country," the artist said.

Tamil Nadu: A miniature artist from Coimbatore says he has made images of #MahatmaGandhi inside a fish tank by scrapping algae that had grown inside it. He says, "I have put fish of different colours inside the tank to show unity in diversity of our country." (1.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/311FCVl5V5 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

In another recent incident, a 10-year-old boy in Gujarat went to get tested for coronavirus but while dressed as Mahatma Gandhi.

The boy dressed up as Gandhi just a couple of days before Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and has gone viral on social media. He was dressed in a white dhoti and his look was complete with Gandhi's iconic round glasses and a stick.

The boy said that his main aim is to spread awareness about coronavirus and testing and he hopes that his gesture will help educate people about the importance of getting tested for Covid-19.

f Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869, at Porbandar, Gujarat. He is honoured for his huge contributions towards India’s Independence movement, and his philosophies towards life. His philosophies has impacted people’s lives in a great way.

In his honour, the United Nations General Assembly on June 15, 2007, announced October 2 as International Day of Non-Violence. The day is celebrated to “the universal relevance of the principle of non-violence” and the desire “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence”. Gandhi also provides recognition to the handloom and local weavers.

On October 2, several places organise commemorative activities, cultural events and special prayer sessions. Raj Ghat in Delhi, Mani Bhavan in Mumbai and Sevagram Ashram in Wardha are the favourite place for tourists to visit on this day. The President and Prime Minister of India also pay homage at Raj Ghat.

( with inputs from ANI )