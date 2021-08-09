Tamil Nadu Artist Turns Coconut Shells Into Eye-catching Objects of Everyday Use

Keen on working with naturally occurring products, an artisan from Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu turns coconut shells into eco-friendly items of everyday use. Hailing from Poovani village near Srivilliputhur in Virudhunagar district, Chinnathambi has been making homemade aesthetic and consumer-friendly products out of coconut shells. Having lost his job during the Covid-19 pandemic, he was in the throes of a major financial crisis and found it really hard to serve his family.

In the meantime, being keenly interested in making homemade products during his free time, Chinnathambi started to experiment with the shells to create something unique. He started to devote more time to turn it into a full-fledged business to earn his livelihood. Initially, he started by collecting all the unused coconut shells from his home and began making eye-catching useful products like tea cups, candlesticks, flower vases and hundial boxes. As business started growing, he began exporting his homemade products to the outlying districts.

Chinnathambi is currently in the process of designing the tower of the Srivilliputhur Andal temple which is a symbol of Tamil Nadu, out of coconut shells. His wife and children have been a great help to his artistic works.

Speaking to News18, artisan Chinnathambi said, “I lost my job and was going through a major economic crisis for the last two years during the lockdown period. I’m currently collecting coconut shells that are thrown away and considered to be of no use. Using them, I’m making eco-friendly household items and aesthetic products through which I earn a decent income now", he added.

Chinnathambi also requested that the government should provide financial assistance and encourage the artisans who are involved in this field.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here