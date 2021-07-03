Tamil Nadu Bride Performs Martial Arts in Wedding Attire to Promote Self-defense

A bride in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district has gone viral on social media after a video of her performing martial arts on her wedding day to spread awareness about self-defense surfaced on the internet. Nisha can be seen performing Silambattam, a weapons-based martial art, wearing her wedding dress in the viral video.

According to 22-year-old Nisha, who has been practising Silambattam for almost three years, she wanted to promote the importance of self-defense in women as well as the art form with her performance. She told ANI, “I performed the traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for the past three years. I want more people to learn this art."

#WATCH Nisha from Thoothukudi district performed 'Silambattam', a form of martial art from Tamil Nadu, soon after her wedding ceremony on 28th June, to spread awareness about the importance of self-defense#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/giLOPy1iDZ— ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021

As the video went viral, netizens were left impressed with Nisha’s performance.

Asli naari she looks more beautiful and powerful than many filtered, colored and babu shona material — Nandini Sarma Vittala (@vittalanandini) July 1, 2021

Truly Amazing— BharatVanshi (@bharatvanshee) July 1, 2021

Waah bhai, self defence, good, and appreciated— Nawaz Ahmed (@nawazahmed094) July 1, 2021

Recently, a video had gone viral where a woman used a regular LPG cylinder as weight and performed squats flawlessly while dressed in a red saree, while in another video, a saree-clad granny was seen lifting weights and exercising with her grandchildren.

Sharing the story of this powerlifter granny, Instagram user Chirag Chordia had posted pictures and videos of her workout.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here