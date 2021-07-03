CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu Bride Performs Martial Arts in Wedding Attire to Promote Self-defense

Image Credits: Twitter/@ANI

Nisha has been practicing Silambattam, a weapons-based martial arts, for around three years.

A bride in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district has gone viral on social media after a video of her performing martial arts on her wedding day to spread awareness about self-defense surfaced on the internet. Nisha can be seen performing Silambattam, a weapons-based martial art, wearing her wedding dress in the viral video.

According to 22-year-old Nisha, who has been practising Silambattam for almost three years, she wanted to promote the importance of self-defense in women as well as the art form with her performance. She told ANI, “I performed the traditional martial arts before the villagers soon after the wedding to make women aware of the importance of self-defense. I have been learning this for the past three years. I want more people to learn this art."

As the video went viral, netizens were left impressed with Nisha’s performance.

first published:July 03, 2021, 08:50 IST