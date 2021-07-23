TN Brothers Build Solar Bicycle Worth Rs 10K to Overtake the Fuel Price Hike

Instead of spending time on their mobile phones playing games, a young duo from Tamil Nadu’s Sivagangai district has set an example by designing a bicycle that runs on solar power. The creation can travel up to 30 km and can also be used as a humble bicycle alternatively. Veeraguruharikrishnan (12) and Sampathkrishnan (11), brothers hailing from the Sivagangai College Road area are the sons of Veerapathiran and Ammani. While Veeraguruharikrishnan is studying in the eighth grade in Thirupuvanam private school, Sampathkrishnan, a year younger, is pursuing his seventh grade in Sivagangai school. The duo who had been riding bicycles on their street during lockdown for the past year owing to the closure of the school, decided to change the same bicycle in a unique way.

Witnessing the fuel prices soaring, the boys wondered what they could do with their bicycles. That’s when the creative juices started flowing and they decided to design a solar-powered motorized bicycle that is easy on the planet and they eventually succeeded in fitting the bicycle with the appropriate materials such as the battery, motor, and solar panels that they purchased in stores and online.

Speaking to News18, Veeraguruharikrishnan said: “It was only when we were cycling on vacation during the lockdown and watching YouTube that we came up with the idea of inventing something new from the things that we own. You can change all types of bicycles to this format. It costs only Rs 10 thousand including the bicycle. It can travel up to 30 km when exposed to sunlight and can be operated when charged for 5 hours of time. If the switch is turned on the bicycle will only go at a speed of 25 to 35 km/h based on the current design. There is also a plan to look at the appropriate equipment to increase or reduce the speed. This bicycle can carry a total weight of up to 150 kgs. Mobile phones charging slots are also available on the bicycle," the boy added.

With this, the duo has set an example of how to better manage time without spending on mobile phones from home during the pandemic. On the whole, they have proven that they can also protect the environment via eco-friendly vehicles.

