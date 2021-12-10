Tamil Nadu Bus Driver Saves 30 Lives Before Dying of Heart Attack

Arumugam, 44 was driving a TNSTC bus from Arappalayam to Kodaikanal with 30 passengers on board. As the bus departed from Arappalayam at 6.20 a.m., the driver complained of intense chest pain to conductor Bhagiyaraj and somehow parked the vehicle on the roadside before collapsing. The conductor immediately called an ambulance but by the time it arrived, Arumugam had died. TNSTC Deputy Commercial manager, Madurai, Yuvaraj told IANS: “Arumugam had 12 years of experience as a driver with TNSTC and his exemplary action of parking the bus on roadside thus saving 30 lives will always be remembered. He has left behind two daughters." The body was transferred to Government Rajaji Hospital for post-mortem and Karimedu police registered a case and an investigation has commenced. Police said that Arumugam’s family was informed before the body was shifted to GRH hospital.

In an unrelated incident, a video of a truck being driven for 3 km in reverse had earlier gone viral. As per reports, the driver drove his huge vehicle in reverse after its breaks failed. Eventually, he managed to stop the truck while ensuring that all people on the road were absolutely safe.

The bizarre incident that took place on Jalna – Sillod road of Maharashtra, has been shared on Transport Live’s YouTube channel. The report suggested that the driver was not able to engage the first or the second gear as the truck was not in a static position. As a result, he slowly drove the vehicle in reverse gear till he found a safe space to stop the faulty truck.

He drove the big vehicle for three kilometres in reverse gear till he spotted an open farm. He then turned the truck in the direction of that open space. Eventually, it is the rough surface of the farm which helped the driver in slowing down and bringing the truck to a stop.

(With IANS Inputs)

