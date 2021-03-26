Tamil Nadu Cop Asks Biker to Chase Bus, Return Medicines to Lady Who Accidentally Dropped Them

A motorist was recently stopped by a traffic cop in Tamil Nadu but the incident which went viral has elicited heartwarming reactions from netizens all over. Arun Kumar Moolya, an IT professional from Bengaluru was riding his bike in Tamil Nadu when he was made to stop by a policeman. Upon stopping, Arun was requested by the cop to return some medicines to a woman who was on a government bus on the same route who had mistakenly dropped a medicine she was carrying.

In a video that was shared on the Youtube channel AnnyArun, the biker is seen at first being stopped by the policeman who asks whether the former is from Karnataka. When the biker replies in the affirmative, the cop informs him that a government bus running on the same route ahead has a female passenger who dropped her medicine bottle. The policeman then requests the biker to catch up to the bus to return the bottle. Arun has been running his Youtube channel and biking across India on his two-wheeler since last 10 years.

The video description on the channel read, “Never thought I will make a ‘stopped by cop’ kind of videos but this one was too ‘unexpected’ to resist posting!"

According to media reports, Arun, who has travelled across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Leh, Ladakh, and in the Himalayas said that whenever he is biking, he records his interactions with people in the states and puts it up on his Youtube channel.

The video further records Arun speeding up his vehicle to catch up to the bus. He does and managed to stop the bus and hands over the medicine bottle to the woman.

Arun was on his way to Tenkashi when the incident took place. He said that just to be on the cautious side of things, he decided to record his interaction with the cop but it turned out to be such a unique experience for him.

Many people left encouraging comments on the video. “Huge respect to you and policeman…Arun..", said one. “You both(Yourself and Police) did justice for humanity. A timeliness help. Hats off to you both," said another.

“Proud of you anna! That policeman also was very honest. Long time viewer from TamilNadu!," commented one user.