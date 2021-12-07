Tamil Nadu Cop Holds Bangle Ceremony, Feast for Pregnant Pet Dog

Shakthivel, a sub-inspector of police in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai district, recently organised a bangle ceremony for his pregnant pet dog, Suji. The ceremony taking place at his home was looked upon with amused curiosity. Living in Jaihindpuram of Madurai, Shakthivel is extremely fond of his pet Suji and pampered her like one of his family members. During the function, Suji had all the rituals that are usually done for pregnant women, performed in her honour. Meanwhile, she was embellished with floral garlands and made to wear bangles on her paws by the neighbourhood women who attended the ceremony. Accordingly, Shakthivel’s family prepared a feast with five kinds of food for the guests. Shakthivel said, “Suji is one among our family and we have been feeding her good food and taking good care of her. We are happy that she became pregnant and we decided to perform bangle ceremony like how it is done for pregnant women in our culture".

People’s love for pet dogs and vice versa is unparalleled. While human beings go to great lengths to take good care of their furry friends, they, in return, end up saving human lives, no less. An incident in Bengaluru on November 17 has proved that dogs are life-savers in more ways than one. A dog saved not just one, but all the residents of an entire apartment. Appu, a one-and-half year old Golden Retriever pup saved around 150 lives yesterday afternoon. Due to a short circuit in one of the flats, there was a fire accident in VMAKS Chalet apartment in Vasundhara Layout of Sampige Nagar, Electronic city, Bengaluru.

Similarly, a pet canine recently travelled in style after its owner’s love for the doggo made him book an entire business class with Air India to take the two of them from Mumbai to Chennai. Although pets have earlier also flown in the super pricey cabins but this was different as in the pet dog’s doting owner spent more than Rs 2.5 lakh to book the entire business class, just for these two. So if you are looking to win the ‘who loves their doggo most’ award, its going to be hard to get ahead of this!

