Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Cops Stopped This Biker on a BMW Superbike Just to Click Photos

For this YouTuber and biker this was not the usual drill as he was stopped apparently because of his adventure sport motorcycle.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 28, 2019, 11:26 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Tamil Nadu Cops Stopped This Biker on a BMW Superbike Just to Click Photos
For this YouTuber and biker this was not the usual drill as he was stopped apparently because of his adventure sport motorcycle.

It is not new for bikers on road trips to be stopped at check post by police for reasons such as document verification process or questions about where the driver's headed among others. But for this YouTuber and biker this was not the usual drill as he was stopped apparently because of his adventure sport motorcycle.

In a video, which has been shared by RideWithKC, on his personal YouTube channel shows a part of his journey during his road trip. The rider, who claims to have started his journey from Ooty, claimed that after covering a certain distance he came across of Police barricade, where the concerned officers asked him to stop for checking his documents. It is only after a while he realized the officer’s fascination with his bike and even asked for pictures with it.

In the description of his video on YouTube, which, has till now got more than 9000 views,  he alleged, “AFTER we left from there we were been stopped by Tamil Nadu police and were asked for papers and after all, formalities done they asked for a pic on my bike which I humbly not denied. it was nice talking with them they did not harass us and after that,”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram