Tamil Nadu Cops Stopped This Biker on a BMW Superbike Just to Click Photos

It is not new for bikers on road trips to be stopped at check post by police for reasons such as document verification process or questions about where the driver's headed among others. But for this YouTuber and biker this was not the usual drill as he was stopped apparently because of his adventure sport motorcycle.

In a video, which has been shared by RideWithKC, on his personal YouTube channel shows a part of his journey during his road trip. The rider, who claims to have started his journey from Ooty, claimed that after covering a certain distance he came across of Police barricade, where the concerned officers asked him to stop for checking his documents. It is only after a while he realized the officer’s fascination with his bike and even asked for pictures with it.

In the description of his video on YouTube, which, has till now got more than 9000 views, he alleged, “AFTER we left from there we were been stopped by Tamil Nadu police and were asked for papers and after all, formalities done they asked for a pic on my bike which I humbly not denied. it was nice talking with them they did not harass us and after that,”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.