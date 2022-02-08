Tamil Nadu Couple Holds Metaverse Wedding Reception With Virtual Guests, Music Concert

The Tamil Nadu couple who held their wedding reception in the metaverse combined the best of many worlds: the metaverse, a Harry Potter theme and the company of guests without risking pandemic-related problems. Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy’s reception took place in the virtual quarters, with avatars of the bride and the groom and guests joining in from all over the world. Times of India had earlier reported that the couple’s virtual avatars would meet with the guests’ in the metaverse venue, with the event being presided over by the avatar of the bride’s late father. Now, videos from the mega event have surfaced, and social media users are intrigued. A musical concert was also conducted in the metaverse from Chennai, reported Free Press Journal.

While many people were appreciative of the couple’s endeavour, others thought it wasn’t worth the hype. Yet other claimed that this was the beginning stage of something more evolved to come in the future.

yes ofcourse, but hey lets appreciate someone made a leap.— cryptopangu.nft (@CryptoPangu) February 7, 2022

“One step at a time #Metaverse #wedding This is like the B&W period of TVs, Brick sized version of phones and 90s adoption of Computer & Internet. There’s a long way to go but not a long time, 5 years from now we’ll be surprised how far we’ve come," a Twitter user wrote.

One step at a time #Metaverse #wedding This is like the B&W period of TVs, Brick sized version of phones and 90s adoption of Computer & Internet. There's a long way to go but not a long time, 5 years from now we'll be surprised how far we've come. https://t.co/stRtaWx7jn— Killmonger.ust (@Stephen_DNS) February 7, 2022

The couple tied the knot on February 6. While Janaganandhini is a software developer, Dinesh works as a project associate at IIT Madras. Their wedding will take place in Tamil Nadu’s Sivalingapuram village. It was Dinesh who came up with the idea of holding the wedding reception in the metaverse and the pitch, of course, had Janaganandhini’s approval.

Dinesh told Times of India that he has been a cryptocurrency and blockchain tech enthusiast for a while, having mined ethereum for the past one year. He added that this was what led him to the idea of holding his wedding reception in the metaverse, since blockchain is the basic principle behind the virtual world. Janaganandhini, too, felt that this was an ideal way to go about their wedding, since the couple had originally met on Instagram. They have also taken into account the global surge in Covid-19 cases.

Dinesh had approached Vignesh Selvaraj of Quatics Tech, who had been designing Tardiverse, where people could meet and play.

