Tamil Nadu Couple Receives Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as Wedding Gifts Amid Soaring Fuel Prices

A newly-wed couple in Tamil Nadu has received unusual gifts from their guests at the wedding ceremony. A video has been doing rounds on social media of the couple posing with the uncommon gifts- gas cylinders, a can of petrol and a garland of onions. In the 45-secondclip, the bride and the groom posed for the camera with their gifts.

Their family and friends are presenting the couple with the gifts while the bride is trying to control her laughter as she poses for the camera. ‘Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamil Nadu,’ reads the caption.

Couple gets Petrol, Gas Cylinder and Onions as a Wedding Gift in Tamilnadu. pic.twitter.com/Wczs2EgQSx— Shivangi Thakur (@thakur_shivangi) February 18, 2021

The thought-provoking video has managed to attract a lot of reactions from the public. While some hailed the unique idea of gifting useful essentials, some hailed the state for their humour on inflation. Some were not impressed by the gifts and accused the guests of doing ‘politics.’ Some people called Tamilians ‘savage.’

Tamil people are savage 😂 https://t.co/vRc5EBf24v— Jatzin Yadrov (@jatin781) February 19, 2021

Petrol, cylinder and onion prices have been in the headlines lately for their expensive rates. In some states, petrol has crossed the Rs100 per litre mark.

In Chennai, the rate is Rs 92.25 per litre for petrol and Rs 85.63 for a litre of diesel. In Delhi, for the first time ever the petrol price crossed the Rs 90 mark on Friday.

In states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, petrol prices have increased to more than Rs 100 per litre.