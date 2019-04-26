English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
WATCH: Devotees of Lord Kallazhagar Move Procession to Let Ambulance Pass in Tamil Nadu
A crowd in a busy street where the procession of Lord Kallazhagar in Madurai was being carried down, parted to let an ambulance through.
A video shot during the procession of Lord Kallazhagar in Tamil Nadu is the reassuring story of humanity you need on the Internet today.
The video shot from an aerial view shows a procession of the the Hindu deity Lord Kallazhagar surrounded by devotees. The deity appears to be moving down a crowded road on a procession on a floral palanquin in Madurai. A sea of people can be seen thronging the procession.
At the beginning of the video, people can be seen crowding around the the procession, and there is barely any space for movement. This, however, changes as soon as an ambulance arrives on the scene and miraculously manages to make its way through the crowd. Police and the devotees within a matter of seconds move out of the way and to create a passage for the ambulance. Policemen can be seen clearing the pat for the ambulance to pass.
The aerial video depicts a sea of people that part like army ants to create a straight path fort he ambulance to pass.
Lord Kallazhagar gives way to an ambulance in Madurai. pic.twitter.com/FIHYluie6W— Vijay Kumar S (@vijaythehindu) April 25, 2019
True meaning of devotion? Twitter agrees.
Literally everyone in this video should be given an award for decency. https://t.co/bYe5YMI8rS— Member of Whale (@sidin) April 25, 2019
Tamilnadu police 👏👏— Dinnu (@Dinnu2421) April 25, 2019
Somewhere deep inside, humans are good. https://t.co/5HVtvMkmEx— avinash namadhari (@avinamadhari) April 25, 2019
Sensible religiousness https://t.co/NDlS9MXmH5— Ramachandran Thiruvengadam (@rcthiru) April 26, 2019
