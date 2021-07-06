Tamil Nadu Farmer Transforms Son's Bicycle into Plough to Cultivate Land

Farmers are the backbone of our society. The entire population of a country depends on them for food supply. The Covid-19 pandemic has hit them hard. The lockdowns have resulted in a shortage of labour and equipment which have made farming difficult. Many farmers have not been able to harvest their crops or till their land due to the pandemic. But a farmer in Tamil Nadu has found a novel way to plough the field with a bicycle. Yes, you read that right!

Nagraj is a 37-year-old farmer from Agoor village in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruthani district. He used to work along with his brother in their fields. After they suffered losses by cultivating paddy, the family took a loan and decided to produce Sammangi flowers which are mostly used for making garlands for weddings and as offerings in temples. However, after the Covid-19 cases surged across the country, the demand for the flowers reduced vastly and their plans were derailed.

With the number of cases down and lockdowns relaxed, Nagraj has again decided to grow Sammangi. There is a problem though he has no farming equipment or money. Yet he was determined to recoup the losses that he suffered over the past year. So, he continued working and invented a new technique of ploughing his field. He decided to put his son’s bicycle, which he received from the state government to good use.

Nagraj transformed the bicycle into a plough and with the help of his brother cultivated his land. Nagraj’s 11-year-old son too helped him in ploughing the field.

This incident is a shining example for all those who are struggling to sustain their livelihood in this pandemic to not lose hope and continue fighting.

