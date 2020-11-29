Tamil Nadu Father-daughter Duo Adopt Disabled Dog with Two Legs, Build Him a Special Wheelchair

In a heartwarming incident, a pet lover from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has designed a wheelchair for his pet dog. The four-year-old dog named Veera recently got a new lease in life an animal lover adopted him and gave him a new set of wheelchair legs.

City resident Gayathri, who works at an IT company, was moved by the plight of Veera, who had been having difficulties in walking due to a severe injury to his hind legs. Not able to bear the sight, Gayathri teamed up with her father, a mechanical engineer, to craft the perfect solution - s wheelchair designed especially for the dog.

While the coronavirus pandemic has left people alone and cloistered at home practicing social distancing and isolation, Gayathri had decided to adopt a dog and fell in love with Veera the second she set eyes on him at a local animal shelter. The IT employee and animal lover told ANI that she had always been interested in keeping pets but had not been able to do so due to her busy schedule, first as a student and then as a working employee.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, "work from home" and remote working became the new normal, giving Gayathri a lot of time to be at home.

"I felt it was the right time to get a dog," Gayathri said, adding that she adopted Veera from the shelter house despite knowing that both his hind legs had been removed after an accident. She also informed that it was actually her father's idea to build the dog a wheelchair.

Speaking to ANI, Gayathri's father Kashi said that they had adopted Veera because no one else was adopting him. "It seemed like a case of animal abuse and he wasn't getting adopted or fostered due to his disability, which is why we adopted him," Kashi said.

The dog, the father-daughter duo claim, is part of the family now.