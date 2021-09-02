We have all come across many different world records, but have you ever come across a girl doing multiple records at a time? Karunyalakshmi hailing from the Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu has achieved the feat. Daughter of the Narasimhan and Vasuki couple, Karunya is pursuing her M.Com in the Malumichampatti area and is also a coach of Bharatanatyam and Silambam arts.

Being keenly interested in Tamil folk and martial arts, Karunya decided to combine and perform the three arts together, Bharatanatyam, folk art and martial art to achieve a different world record in the Phoenix World Record Book.

Firstly, Karunyalakshmi combined all the three arts, Bharatanatyam, Silambattam and Karakattam. While Bharatanatyam is an Indian classical dance that originated in Tamil Nadu, Silambam is a weapon-based Indian martial art that originated in South India. This style is mentioned in Tamil Sangam literature. On the other hand, Karakattam is an ancient folk dance of Tamil Nadu performed in praise of the rain goddess. ‘Karakam’ means water pot, ‘Attam’ refers to dance. Karunyalakshmi performed all the 56 mudras in Bharatanatyam in just 40 seconds by standing on one leg, holding a fire Karagam on her head.

Secondly, Karunyalakshmi did a thrilling blindfold performance by standing on a mud pot. This time, she performed Silambam for 300 seconds where the edges of the dual sticks were set on fire, apparently holding Karagam on her head.

When Karunyalakshmi spoke to News18, she said “I have been learning Bharatanatyam from the veteran Bharatanatyam teacher Vichitra at Saraswati Natyalaya for the last 13 years. In the meantime, I learned Silambam from Dr Kanagaraj at the Veerathamizhan Silambattam Training School. Further, I gained knowledge in Karagam from Dr Kalaiyarasan at the Gramia Puthalvan Academy."

“Currently, I have created a new venture, combining the three arts of Bharatam, Silambam, and Karagam, and have set two Phoenix world records in a single day. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to all my trainers and my parents who supported me in making this achievement", Karunya expressed in a joyous tone.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here