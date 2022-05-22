Tamil Nadu is Going to Install Cloth Bag Vending Machines at Public Places Soon

IAS officer Supriya Sahu took to Twitter to demonstrate the prototype of a cloth bag vending machine being developed in Tamil Nadu. The machine dispenses a cloth bag at the insertion of a Rs 10 coin. This initiative was started to make eco-friendly bags more available among the public. The machine, once ready, will be installed at market places, bus stands etc. to slowly weed out plastic bags. It’s called a ‘Manjapai Vending Machine’ because it dispenses a yellow cloth bag (Manjapai) which is usually used at various ceremonies in Tamil Nadu.

“Manjapai Vending Machine is finally here. It is a challenge to make cloth bags available in public places at an affordable cost. We are working to set up these machines at market places & bus stops etc Prototype is ready and details will come soon.”

Netizens had ideas on how to improve the machine.

“Instead of making the user insert a coin, put a QR code on the machine and let users pay via UPI.”

“Great efforts ma’am. appreciate this. Along with ma’am, please install vending machines in all public places to collect plastic bags and plastic bottles ma’am. If they put one plastic bottle they can get some paise. That was practiced in Europe.”

“can we remove the plastic tag that is holding the folded bag inside the machine?Also, let’s put catch green slogans : reduce/refuse/reuse/recycle in Tamil/other languages too! Lastly, let the white background be replaced with say black/green/orange or turquoise. Make it flashy!”

“Thoughtful Initiatives….you can involve Textile Industry of TN to provide raw material from their Manufacturing waste for cloth bags ( Just a thought).”

Recently, a team of scientists have for the first time demonstrated that plastic particles from our day-to-day lives such as water bottles, grocery bags, toys and disposable cutlery, among others, can end up in our bloodstream in detectable levels. The research, published in the scientific journal Environment International, shows that miniscule pieces of plastic from our living environment are absorbed into the human bloodstream.

