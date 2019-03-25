English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tamil Nadu Labourer Designs Remote Controlled Toilet-Bed for Bedridden Wife, Wins Innovation Award
S Saravana Muthu, who turned his life around from being a welding labourer, won Rs 2 lakh prize money along with the Innovation award and also reimbursements to the tune of Rs 35,000 to cover the costs of the prototype.
S Saravana Muthu, who turned his life around from being a welding labourer, won Rs 2 lakh prize money along with the Innovation award and also reimbursements to the tune of Rs 35,000 to cover the costs of the prototype.
Loading...
A man from Tamil Nadu has won the National Award for Innovation for designing a special, remote-control operated toilet-bed for his ailing wife.
S Saravana Muthu, a welding labourer living in Nagarcoil knew what it was like to be bedridden, having experienced it second-hand after his wife became bed-ridden two months ago.
The bed he has designed consists of a flush tank and a closet and an opening in the middle. It is connected to a septic tank away from the bed. The bed can be operated using the remote control so that even the occupants themselves can open the hole in the bed and flush the toilet with just a click of the button.
According to the innovator, the special bed was meant to reduce the distress of people like his wife who often lose their independence, dignity and privacy upon losing body motility.
The innovation won Muthu the second prize at the National Innovation Award competition held by the National Innovation Foundation, an autonomous body under the government of India.
According to a report in India Times, Muthu's wife Krishnammal, who is 40-years-old, had a surgery in 2014 and had to remain in bed for the next two months. Watching her, Muthu realised the difficulties faced by those who cannot move.
The innovator, who turned his life around from being a welding labourer, won Rs 2 lakh prize money along with the Innovation award and also reimbursements to the tune of Rs 35,000 to cover the costs of the prototype. He received the award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind himself during a ceremony held in Gujarat on March 15.
Muthu, who is the son of a car mechanic, started tinkering with car-parts early on. According to the Foundation's website, he now owns an engineering shop and teachers local students machining and fabrication and helpsthem along intheir class projects.
Apart from the award, Muthu's efforts were also appreciated on social media.
S Saravana Muthu, a welding labourer living in Nagarcoil knew what it was like to be bedridden, having experienced it second-hand after his wife became bed-ridden two months ago.
The bed he has designed consists of a flush tank and a closet and an opening in the middle. It is connected to a septic tank away from the bed. The bed can be operated using the remote control so that even the occupants themselves can open the hole in the bed and flush the toilet with just a click of the button.
According to the innovator, the special bed was meant to reduce the distress of people like his wife who often lose their independence, dignity and privacy upon losing body motility.
The innovation won Muthu the second prize at the National Innovation Award competition held by the National Innovation Foundation, an autonomous body under the government of India.
According to a report in India Times, Muthu's wife Krishnammal, who is 40-years-old, had a surgery in 2014 and had to remain in bed for the next two months. Watching her, Muthu realised the difficulties faced by those who cannot move.
The innovator, who turned his life around from being a welding labourer, won Rs 2 lakh prize money along with the Innovation award and also reimbursements to the tune of Rs 35,000 to cover the costs of the prototype. He received the award from the President of India Ram Nath Kovind himself during a ceremony held in Gujarat on March 15.
Muthu, who is the son of a car mechanic, started tinkering with car-parts early on. According to the Foundation's website, he now owns an engineering shop and teachers local students machining and fabrication and helpsthem along intheir class projects.
Apart from the award, Muthu's efforts were also appreciated on social media.
Innovations like remote-operated toilet bed for patients that won #NationalInnovationFoundation award are testimony to the growing aspirations of common Indians to break the glass ceiling and achieve the unachievable by dint of their talent in #NewIndia. https://t.co/2n7xIhCOfs— Dr.Omkar Rai (@Omkar_Raii) March 23, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
-
Monday 04 June , 2018
India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
-
Tuesday 19 March , 2019
Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
IPL 2019 Things You Might Have Missed
Friday 22 March , 2019 Why Are Few Women Represented In Politics?
Monday 04 June , 2018 India's Drying Rivers: How can we Save our Rivers from Drying Up feat. Sunderlal Bahuguna
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 War of Words: How Akhilesh Replied To Yogi’s Taunt Over SP-BSP Coalition
Tuesday 19 March , 2019 Exclusive: News18 Tracks Down Nirav Modi in London
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dhoni Review System: Twitter Roasts Dinesh Karthik For Wrong DRS Call in KKR vs SRH Match
- IPL 2019 | Moments When Rishabh Pant Made His Bat do the Talking
- As Apple Embarks on The Services Era, Its Biggest Competition Isn’t Netflix But Amazon Prime
- Sara Ali Khan Playfully Screams Kartik Aaryan's Name and the Actor Can't Stop Blushing
- PUBG Mobile Ban: Five Incidents in India Which Indicate How Addictive The Battle Royale Game Can be
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results