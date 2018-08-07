GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

‘Tamil Nadu Lost its Father Figure’: From Modi to Rahul, All Mourn Passing of M Karunanidhi

With DMK Cheif M Karunanidhi, 5-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passing away, people have reached out with their condolences.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2018, 9:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘Tamil Nadu Lost its Father Figure’: From Modi to Rahul, All Mourn Passing of M Karunanidhi
With DMK Cheif M Karunanidhi, 5-time Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, passing away, people have reached out with their condolences.
Loading...
DMK patriarch and five-time Tamil Nadu chief minister M Karunanidhi breathed his last at the Kauvery hospital in Chennai on Tuesday after a 11-day health battle. He was 94.

According to the medical bulletin, the time of death was 6.10 pm. His health had seen a significant decline in the last 24 hours due to multi-organ failure. Doctors stated that despite maximum medical support, he could not be resuscitated.

Thousands of Kalaignar’s supporters are mourning outside the hospital and condolence have started pouring in for the veteran leader.

Karunanidhi, who was popularly referred to as Kalaignar (actor) was admitted to the hospital on July 28 after he contracted urinary tract infection and developed a high fever.

With the passing away of this prominent political figure, several prominent figures have shared their condolences.































































Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...