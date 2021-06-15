Man Performs 'Aarti' of Alcohol Bottles as Tamil Nadu Reopens Liqour Shops

As Tamil Nadu extended lockdown by yet another week till June 21 with more relaxations in place, the MK Stalin-led state government also decided to reopen state-owned Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor shops in 27 districts for a limited period of time. And although the state opposition has hit out at the TN government for the move, a unique incident has gone viral from the Madurai in the state where a man was seen worshipping bottles of liquor soon after he had bough them from an alcohol store. The man, who reportedly went to buy bottles of liquor, ended up lighting an earthen lamp and kept it on the steps of the shop before purchasing two bottles of alcohol.

After buying the bottles, the man was again seen kissing and praying to them while he stood in front of the liquor shop. A few people on the spot at that time recorded the incident and it has now gone viral on social media platforms. News agency ANI also shared the video.

#WATCH | A local in Madurai worships bottles of liquor after Tamil Nadu govt permits the reopening of liquor shops in the state pic.twitter.com/sIp9LUR0GM— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2021

Netizens joined in to react to the hilarious video of the man worshipping liquor bottles.

Earlier too there have been such incidents of people worshipping liquor stores praying to the ‘gods’ to reopen store amid coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in April when the Delhi government imposed curfew, an elderly woman’s determination to buy alcohol as a cure for coronavirus went viral on social media.

The woman, who could be seen queueing up to buy alcohol, said that only those who drank alcohol can remain protected from the virus. “Injection fayda nahi karega, ye alcohol fayda karegi…Mujhe dawaion se asar nahi hoga, peg se asar hoga“. (The injection will not help but this alcohol will help…Medicines will not affect me but one peg of alcohol will work wonders).

