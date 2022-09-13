Tamil Nadu Man Breaks Kerala Youth's Record, Drives Car on Reverse Gear For 16Km in 29 Minutes

A 35-year-old man from Salem district in Tamil Nadu has created a record by driving his car on reverse gear for 16 kilometre in 29 minutes. 35-year-old Chandramouli is the son of Bhupathi, a weaver who is a native of Salem district’s Jalagandapuram municipality, which is part of the Edappadi Assembly Constituency. Chandramouli, who had a lifelong passion for driving, was attempting a new feat by placing a strong emphasis on traffic safety.

In this instance, during the event that took place last week at Edappadi Bypass, he drove his car backwards for a distance of 16 kilometre and 140 metre in 29 minutes and 10 seconds in the presence of the authorised referee advocate Kumar.

By surpassing the previous record set by 22-year-old Tesson Thomas from Pathanamthitta of Kerala, who drove 14.2 km in reverse gear in a car in 30 minutes, Chandramouli has established a new record. Many, including political parties, congratulated and heaped praise on the 35-year-old man for making a new accomplishment.

In a statement to the media, Chandramouli said that the purpose of this event was to highlight the importance of road safety and that youngsters shouldn’t participate in adventure activities involving two-wheelers and cars on public roads. He also advised that everyone who participates in such events should take all safety measures.

According to the Guinness World Book of Records, a duo – Brian ‘Cub’ Keene and James ‘Wilbur’ Wright from the USA – drove their Chevrolet Blazer for 14,534 km in reverse, in 37 days between 1 August and 6 September 1984. They passed through 15 American states and parts of Canada, as per records.

