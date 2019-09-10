Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter

They said even though they knew to it would be difficult for the prime minister to take time out of his busy schedule for the ceremony, his letter had come as a huge surprise for them.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 10, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Tamil Nadu Man Invites PM Modi to Daughter's Wedding, He Responds With a Letter
Image credits: Twitter.
Loading...

A family in Tamil Nadu is elated after Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked them for inviting him to their daughter’s wedding.

TS Rajasekaran, a former regional medical researcher and supervisor from Vellore, had recently invited the prime minister to his daughter Rajshri’s wedding, which is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to be launching the National Animal Disease Control Programme (NADCP) for eradicating the Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Brucellosis in the livestock, that day from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, the family received a letter from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi which stated, "It is my pleasure to learn about the wedding of your daughter Dr Rajsri with Dr Sudarsan. Thank you for inviting me on this momentous occasion."

The letter also wished the couple a future filled with "prosperity and wonderful shared experiences," according to India Today.

The family now plans to frame the letter.

They said even though they knew to it would be difficult for the prime minister to take time out of his busy schedule for the ceremony, his letter had come as a huge surprise for them.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram