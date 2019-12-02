Tamil Nadu Man Risks His Life, Climbs Down Snake Infested Well to Save Drowning Peacock

A man in Tamil Nadu had recently put his life on stake to save a peacock that fell into a snake-infested well and was gradually drowning. The man risked his life and climbed down the well to the bird despite snakes seen crawling in the deep well.

In the 3-minute-26-second video, the man is seen being tied with ropes with the help of other people present there. He then slowly descends in the deep, wide well, following the directions given by people from outside the water body. The man then steps into the snake infested water reservoir and makes his way towards the drowning peacock. He initially struggles to catch the drowning bird as it seems scared of what is happening. The man is then finally seen catching the bird and placing it on its lap.

The viral video shows the man from inside the well signaling those outside to pull him out. Reaching the top of the well, the man holds the peacock firmly and steps on rugged surroundings of the well. He finally gets out and walks with the bird towards an open farm, away from the well. It manages to fly and after a juggling initially to flap its wet features, the peacock picks up pace and flies away.

The incident took place earlier in October in Thuraiyur town in Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu. The video of the man saving the peacock from the snake infested well was shared on social media on November 28 and since then it has gone viral.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the viral video has been viewed almost 6,500 times. People took to the comment section and wrote, "Awesome Job!", "Bravo", "Well done".

