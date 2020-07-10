BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Police Asks RJ Suchi to Remove Viral Post about Jayaraj and Fenix's Custodial Death

RJ Suchi has been asked to remove a video outlining a case of graphic violence against a duo of traders in Tamil Nadu | Image credit: Twitter

RJ Suchi has been asked to remove a video outlining a case of graphic violence against a duo of traders in Tamil Nadu | Image credit: Twitter

Following the custodial death, several social media posts went viral on the internet with many netizens calling for action against the cops involved in the duo's killing.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 10, 2020, 8:31 PM IST
Share this:

Days after the custodial deaths of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks (J Fenix), led to outrage Tamil Nadu, the police have told RJ Suchitra to delete a video she had posted on social media regarding the Satankulam encounter.

Earlier in June, police officers picked up P Jayaraj, who ran a mobile phone repair shop with his son Benicks as the store was open beyond coronavirus lockdown curfew. When his son, who is also being named as Benix or Fenix by several media reports, reached the police, he was allegedly raped in custody and beaten to death.

Following the incident, several social media posts and videos outlining the incident went viral on the internet with many netizens calling for action against the cops involved in the duo's killing. One of them was RJ Suchi, whose vida_eo outlining the details of the case went nationally viral.

As per a report in The News Minute, the Tamil Nadu CB-CID on Thursday directed Suchi to remove the video from her social media handles.

Following the direction, the RJ and playback singer has deleted the video from her social media profiles.

In the video, RJ Suchi had detailed in English regarding the brutal case and asked for action against the cops.

Next Story
Loading