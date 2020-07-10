Tamil Nadu Police Asks RJ Suchi to Remove Viral Post about Jayaraj and Fenix's Custodial Death

Days after the custodial deaths of two traders, Jayaraj P and his son J Benicks (J Fenix), led to outrage Tamil Nadu, the police have told RJ Suchitra to delete a video she had posted on social media regarding the Satankulam encounter.

Earlier in June, police officers picked up P Jayaraj, who ran a mobile phone repair shop with his son Benicks as the store was open beyond coronavirus lockdown curfew. When his son, who is also being named as Benix or Fenix by several media reports, reached the police, he was allegedly raped in custody and beaten to death.

Following the incident, several social media posts and videos outlining the incident went viral on the internet with many netizens calling for action against the cops involved in the duo's killing. One of them was RJ Suchi, whose vida_eo outlining the details of the case went nationally viral.

As per a report in The News Minute, the Tamil Nadu CB-CID on Thursday directed Suchi to remove the video from her social media handles.

Following the direction, the RJ and playback singer has deleted the video from her social media profiles.

TW: gruesome violence



please talk about this and raise awareness as much as you did for blm. stand up for the people from your own country too. hearing this is completely devastating and it breaks my heart tbh.#JusticeForJeyarajAndFenix



pic.twitter.com/BAKCxED5of — dishwasher (@okthenksbye) June 26, 2020

In the video, RJ Suchi had detailed in English regarding the brutal case and asked for action against the cops.