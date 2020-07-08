Tamil Nadu Postman Who Trekked for 15 Km a Day to Deliver Mail Retired after 30 Years of Service

After devoting his nearly his entire life to delivering letters, postman D Sivan retired from his job after 30 years of service in Tamil Nadu.

Sivan, who delivered mail after trekking for nearly 15 kilometers through the hilly terrain of Coonoor each day has retired from his post. The 66-year-old postman has reported been chased by elephants and has also encountered snakes, bears and other wild animals found along the Nilgiri Mountain Railway track.

As per the report in The Hindu in 2016, the postman was paid Rs 12,000 per month for his work.

In a post on Twitter, IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared a message commemorating Sivan's dedicated work and retirement. Sivan retired last week.

Postman D. Sivan walked 15 kms everyday through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor.Chased by wild elephants,bears, gaurs,crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week-Dinamalar,Hindu pic.twitter.com/YY1fIoB2jj — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 8, 2020

"Postman D. Sivan walked 15 km every day through thick forests to deliver mail in inaccessible areas in Coonoor. Chased by wild elephants, bears, gaurs, crossing slippery streams&waterfalls he did his duty with utmost dedication for 30 years till he retired last week," Sahu wrote.

The post has over 22,000 likes on Twitter. Many commented on Sivan's dedication, calling him a "true superhero" who helped bring "governance to the doorsteps of underprivileged people", a one Twitter user commented.

He deserves padma award @rashtrapatibhvn — Siddarth Pai (@siddarthpaim) July 8, 2020

Real Super Hero who connects .This is the true "Last Mile delivery". — Sudhir Guptta (@sudhir_guptta) July 8, 2020

This is how dedication looks like — Pankaj tanwar (@Pankajtanwr) July 8, 2020