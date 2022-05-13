Tamil Nadu Professor Teaches Economics on Cakes and Everyone Wants to be His Student

An Economics professor from Tamil Nadu is going viral for his innovative teaching method which includes cakes. A Twitter user shared the photo of a cake that Prof Ramagopal of Annamalai University used as a teaching aid for his practical class. The cake had the Union Budget depicted on it, complete with bar diagrams and numbers. The poster revealed that the professor often gifts his students key rings with quotes from Smith, Ricardo, Marx etc. to keep them motivated. He also shared the photo of another cake that had Recessionary Gap graphics on it. Have a look at them:

“A prof from a small town in Tamil Nadu sent me this picture of a cake that he was going to share with his students for their economics ‘practical’ class on the budget. It made my day!"

“The said prof is perhaps unknown to the wider world but he is known to some in India’s economics community for his sharp, witty, and erudite emails on everything related to economics."

“I have always been amazed at how he manages to find time to read so much, and still be able to do all that he does for his students. Many are first-gen students, and to motivate them he gifts them key rings with quotes from Smith, Ricardo, Marx etc. and of course cakes!"

“A part of me thinks he would have been a Twitter sensation but another part of me thinks he is too erudite, polite, and unassuming for this platform. For me, Prof Ramagopal of Annamalai University will always be a hero! P.S. The cakes were made in Apple Bakery, Chidambaram."

Netizens were impressed by the cool professor.

“Big fan of Prof Ramagopal’s mails and his humour 🙂 thanks to my prof who pushed us to join his mailing list.."

“Cakes are delightful anyway and to it up with the flavours of economics! Wow. Exceptional."

“Anyway of getting into this mailing list?"

Others commented that professors like him inspire both teachers and students.

