Tamil Nadu Sanitation Worker Finds Gold Coin in Garbage, Hands it to Cops

A conservancy worker set an example of honesty when she submitted a gold coin worth Rs 4,90,000, which she found in the heap of garbage to the cops. Mary was segregating garbage on the streets of Thiruvottiyur when she heard a clink as she threw polythene in the garbage. Initially, she thought that the source of the clink might be a rupee coin or a small metal object. However, as she dug in to reveal the source, she was surprised to see a glittery gold coin. As soon as she found the coin, she informed the local police officials and handed over the coin to them.

Police officials were quick on their feet to identify the owner of the coin since a complaint about a missing gold coin was filed by Raman, a resident of Anna Malai Nagar, a few days ago, reports The Times of India. According to the report, Raman had bought the coin in March and had kept it in polythene and under a cot to keep it safe from burglars. However, during the annual house cleaning for Ayudha Puja, the coin mistakenly ended up in the garbage bin. “We had saved for more than a year and bought the 100 g gold coin with our hard-earned money,” Raman told TOI.

Despite the police complaints and their independent search, Raman and his family were not able to get their gold coin back. If it was not for Mary, Raman and his family would’ve lost their hard-earned gold coin forever.

This is not the first time that such an incident has surfaced in the news. For example, in September 2021, two software engineers working for an IT firm in Perumbakkam found two gold rings, a gold bracelet, and a gold chain on the road.

In another incident from April 2021, a conservancy worker, just like Mary, found a gold chain while working on the streets in Perungudi. She, too, immediately informed the law enforcement officers and helped return the chain to its rightful owner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.