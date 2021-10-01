Tamil Nadu to Soon Get Turmeric Research For Best 'Haldi' Production

The Tamil Nadu agriculture and farmers’ welfare department’s commissioner and secretary C Samayamoorthy on September 29 announced that the state government will set up a turmeric research centre in Erode. Samayamoorthy shared the news during the third edition of ‘PonManjal – CII turmeric conclave 2021’ that was held online and was organised by the Confederation of India Industry (CII) – Erode zone. Highlighting the contribution of Tamil Nadu in India’s total production of turmeric, the commissioner informed that the Erode district recorded the largest production of turmeric, TOI reported. Samayamoorthy stated that where Tamil Nadu contributes 14.04% to the total production of turmeric, Erode alone owns 33.37 % of the total Turmeric production in the state. The district’s 24.14 % of the total area is used for Turmeric cultivation.

Samayamoorthy also said that the state government has set up a trading center exclusively for turmeric and it has been integrated with the e-national agriculture market. (E-NAM).

In his special address during the PonManjal -CII turmeric conclave 2021 — Tamil Nadu chairman Dr S Chandrakumar said that turmeric is being used now for several centuries in India and the country is a global leader in turmeric production. “India being one of the major producers of turmeric, contributes to 80% of the global production,” Chandrakumar said.

CII — Tamil Nadu chairman further highlighted the increasing importance of turmeric and attributes of other superfoods. He emphasized the health benefits of these superfoods in developed countries along with the anti-cancer properties exhibited by curcumin.

Chandrakumar opined that it is obvious that the market for turmeric across the world is expected to grow exponentially.

As per traditional claims, turmeric contains compounds, known as are called curcuminoids, with medicinal properties. Of these curcuminoids, the most important one is curcumin. It is the main active ingredient in turmeric and has powerful anti-inflammatory effects. It is also a very strong antioxidant.

