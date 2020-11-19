Tamil Nadu Traffic Cop Carrying on With His Duties Despite Heavy Downpour Gets Twitter's Salute

Policemen perform their duties under tough working conditions. They don’t get too many off and their duty hours are not fixed. They sometimes even go out of their way in the line of duty. A traffic policeman in Tamil Nadu caught the attention of netizens with his utmost dedication towards the job.

A video of the cop named Muthuraja, recently surfaced on Twitter which showed him guiding the traffic on a busy road amid heavy downpour. The 13-second clip was posted by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra. Sharing the video, he lauded the traffic cop and said that “Khakhi” uniform discharge duty in every weather.

According to Indian Express, later, Jayakumar, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Thoothukudi, where Muthuraja was performing his duty, met him and handed him a gift as a token of appreciation.

The video has garnered 11K views on social media and many netizens have also commented on the post. They have heaped praise on Muthuraja for his deed. Responding to the post, a user wrote that he is proud of “Khakhi”.

हमे खाकी पर गर्व है सर — ॐवीर चौधरी (@omveerchoudhar5) November 16, 2020

Another user said that he salutes the cop from his heart.

दिल से सेल्यूट इनको।🙏🙏 — nilesh kumar jha (@nileshk12032988) November 16, 2020

Another one credited the Indian Police Force because for “smooth life” of Indian civilians. “It is our Indian Defense Forces, Investigative Intelligence and other Forces who are defending the nation tirelessly,” the netizen added.

Let me submit & share in most honest terms as a citizen of India:It is the Indian Police Force because of them Indian civilians are leading a safe smooth life!It is our Indian Defense Forces , Investigative Intelligence & other Forces who are defending the nation tirelessly . — Abhaya Agarwal, A Humanist Patriotic Indian 🇮🇳🌎 (@AbhayaAgarwal) November 16, 2020

A user said that they are proud of all hardworking servants, but policemen should be provided “non-hazardous environment” while discharging their duties.

When the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed after the outbreak of the coronavirus , police in various states of the country went beyond the line of their duty and distributed food and essential items to those in need.

After the nationwide lockdown, business activities came to a grinding halt and a huge number of migrants started walking towards their villages. In such a case, some policemen helped those migrants in whichever way they could.