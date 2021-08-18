Tamil Nadu's Upcoming Tribal Park to Feature 12 Indigenous Communities of India

In an effort to preserve and to showcase the nature and lifestyle of tribal people in and around its forests, Tamil Nadu has given the nod to put up a tribal park in Thoothukudi (formerly Tuicorin) at a cost of Rs 73 lakh as part of the Smart Cities Mission programme. The said attraction will be a part of the upcoming Science Park near the VOC College on the Thoothukudi – Palayamkottai highway and is expected to cost Rs 6.28 crore.

Along with the attraction featuring the tribal people, the park is also expected to have a traffic Park, planetarium and ‘Lands of Tamil Nadu’, which are known as ‘kurinji,’ ‘mullai,’ ‘marudham,’ ‘neithal’ and ‘paalai’ in Tamil literature, The Hindu reported.

Officials said that the tribal park will help children understand and identify the unique lifestyle and mannerisms of the tribals who reside in the state and in other parts of the country. The Poompuhar Corporation will house the park as they have better expertise when it comes to showcasing the ways of tribal folks. The report said the park will feature as many as 12 communities across the country and their ways of life.

Recently to mark 75 years of Indian Independence and to boost tribal-made products, 75 new tribal products were launched by Tribal Co-operative Marketing Federation of India (TRIFED). The products have been sourced from all over the country and the TRIFED launched attractive items like metal figurines, handmade jewellery, decorative hangings, handcrafted shirts, kurtas, masks and also organic products such as spices, processed juices and other herbal powders.

The International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples is celebrated every year on August 9 to mark and preserve the ingenuity of the tribes all around the world. Estimated studies suggest that the indigenous people make up more than 300 million of the global population,out of which more than 150 million belong in Asia itself. India is estimated to have a population of over 68 million tribals.

Recently, colourful handmade fans sourced from tribal artisans across the country provided relief to dignitaries and guests at the Independence Day function from the scorching sun beating down on the Red Fort on Sunday.

