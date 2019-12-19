Take the pledge to vote

Tamil Nadu Village Welcomes Christmas With Colourful Clay and Paper Mache Dolls

The villagers make dolls ahead of every festival and Christmas is not an exception. The artists are spending hours every day making dolls of Santa Claus and Jesus.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 19, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Village Welcomes Christmas With Colourful Clay and Paper Mache Dolls
Artists of Madurai’s Vilacheri village have been busy making colourful clay and paper mache dolls ahead of Christmas. This village, in Tamil Nadu, has around 200 families, traditionally engaged in the business.

The villagers make dolls ahead of every festival and Christmas is not an exception. The artists are spending hours every day making dolls of Santa Claus and Jesus.

“We make idols of Jesus, Velanakanni Mata and many more. The idols are mostly 5-feet tall and are made with various colour combinations,” said Kaveri, one of the artistes, reported news agency ANI.

Talking about the reach of their art, another artist Selvi said that they receive orders not only from Tamil Nadu but also others states in the country. She added that they do receive some orders from abroad too.

Vilacheri artistes are busy all throughout the festive season starting from Dussehra but the demand peaks during Christmas.

Selvi agreed to this and said Christmas is indeed the time when they make most of the dolls.

She said preparations start weeks ahead.

Vilacheri is famous for the art of doll-making.

A tour to the culturally rich Madurai city in southern Tamil Nadu is incomplete without a visit to this village.

There are now guided tours through which tourists can see the artistes at work and understand their history.

