Tamil Nadu Woman Makes Eco-friendly Sanitary Pads to Promote Menstrual Hygiene

Reports of women using uncomfortable and hazardous synthetic sanitary napkins in rural areas surface time and again. In order to tackle this problem, a 42-year-old woman from Madurai has started making eco-friendly cotton pads for underprivileged women.

The woman, named T Kannama, is doing this to promote healthier menstrual hygiene among women. The pads, which she produces, last for four-six hours at a stretch, ANI reported quoting T Kannama.

“I wanted to produce sanitary napkins that do not cause health problems. This is 100 per cent pure cotton napkin made using surgical cotton and fig cotton. No chemicals are used,” she said.

T Kannama uses neem, aloe vera and Triphala powder for their antibacterial properties to create the pads, which can also absorb odour.

Emphasing on the importance of nature-friendly sanitary napkins, T Kannama said pads are as important as food and water for a woman.

She added that she had developed an interest in herbs and she researched it. As a result of this, she thought of doing something on menstrual hygiene.

Later, she started spreading awareness among school students where she got to know about the problems of young girls, who use cloth during their periods.

To curb the issue, she held a discussion with underprivileged women, and started manufacturing affordable home-made pads.

Last year, an 18-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu had also started making eco-friendly napkins out of cotton, to spread the word on menstrual hygiene.