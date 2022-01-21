Tamil Nadu Woman Marries Cousin After Groom Slaps Her for Dancing at Wedding Function

A woman from Tamil Nadu married her cousin after she was slapped by the groom for dancing at a wedding function. Before that, she had slapped back the groom. The incident took place at Panruti of Cuddalore district. A daughter of a well-known businessman, who runs a beauty salon, was earlier engaged and the wedding was scheduled to take place at a private wedding hall next to Panruti on January 20. During a wedding function on January 19, the bride arrived at the hall, dancing with her relatives. The groom, who did not like the way the bride arrived, got into an argument with her and asked why she did so. Eventually, the argument developed into a heated verbal clash which led to the groom slapping the bride. The woman too slapped the groom back.

Seeing this, the father of the bride was livid over the fact that the groom had dared to slap his daughter in his presence. He asked the groom and his family to leave the wedding hall, saying that he could not accept that man as his son-in-law. Subsequently, the bride’s father held discussions with his kin and decided to get his daughter married on the marked date to her cousin from Villupuram’s Gingee. The daughter agreed to the proposal and married her cousin at the Panruti Thiruvathigai Temple on January 20.

