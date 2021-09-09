Tamil Nadu Woman Requests Cobra to Leave Her House, Promises to Visit it Later

What's the first thing you do when you spot a venomous snake? You run to a safe place, right? However this Tamil Nadu woman had a different way of handling the tricky situation after a snake entered her house. The woman coaxed the snake to leave the house and promised to visit it later with food. The video of the incident has now created a storm on the internet. The 53-second video was shared on YouTube and mentions that it was a Cobra.

The undated clip, reportedly from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore starts with the woman guiding the snake with a stick as she speaks to it in a gentle tone. Instead of being scared by the venomous snake, the middle-aged woman requests the snake to get back to its house and promises to visit it later. She says that she will come to visit and it should not come to her house again. The cobra slowly backs off and moves away from the house without attacking or posing any danger.

Check out the video here:

The motherly behaviour of the woman has evoked a lot of interest from the netizens and the clip has received over 37,000 views along with several comments from users on the video-sharing platform. While the Indian cobra is considered to be very venomous and their bite can even result in death, it's amazing how the woman was unfazed by its presence. The cobra too responded positively to the woman's approach.

However, this is not the first snake video that has grabbed people's attention online. In another similar video shared by Viral Hog last month, a snake was seen entering a house compound where a toddler was playing on the floor and two men stood behind him. Seeing the snake the men pick the baby and run inside the home to lock the door and the snake too can be seen trying to enter the house.

The video was reportedly from Vietnam and it has garnered over 14 lakh views on YouTube so far.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here